Expert: Iran-proposed transport corridor can become economic incentive for Armenia
16:44, 21.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

Iran's proposed transport corridor can become a clear economic incentive for Armenia, head of the Union of Domestic Goods Producers of Armenia, economist Vazgen Safaryan told reporters on Friday.

According to him, Armenia should draw right conclusions and take right steps.

 “Now Iran is taking steps to get closer to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). In parallel, we will declare Meghri as a free trade zone. In this context, the initiative can pave the way for the solution of economic issues,” Safaryan said.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made a proposal to create a corridor connecting the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea during his visit to Tbilisi and emphasized importance of interaction between four countries: Georgia, Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

 

