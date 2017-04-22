Leader of Canada’s opposition: Every April 24 we honor Armenians who endured terrible suffering

Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Rona Ambrose issued a statement on the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Every April 24, the world stops to remember and honour the Armenian men, women and children who endured terrible suffering and loss of life 102 years ago.

It is a day of solemnity and reflection on an event that has left its footprint on our modern world.

The Conservative government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Stephen Harper, recognized the events of 1915 as genocide in 2006. In addition, the Senate of Canada and the House of Commons have adopted resolutions referring to these events as genocide.

Every year, Canada and many other countries use this anniversary as an opportunity to shine a light on current conflicts so that they may not continue toward similar tragic ends, and to promote a global effort toward peaceful coexistence.

Canada is and must remain a proud protector of human rights and democratic freedom wherever those values are threatened. That’s why we are encouraged to see that Canadians of Armenian and Turkish heritage can today work together in pursuit of a productive relationship at home and around the world.

On this anniversary, I and the entire Conservative caucus join Canadians in remembrance, and encourage communities on both sides to continue their work toward reconciliation in a spirit of goodwill.”