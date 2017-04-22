Taliban militants attack Afghan military base killing 70 people

Taliban militants killed at least 70 Afghan soldiers while attacking military base in the town of Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, BBC reported.
According to the Afghan authorities, fighters wore army uniforms and drove through military checkpoints before launching the raid.
The Taliban, in turn, claimed the attack, and said they used suicide bombers to breach the defences.
The fight continued throughout the day, and military consider that the death toll will increase.
At least 10 Taliban militants were killed in the fighting.