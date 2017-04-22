Media: EU intends to discuss suspension of Turkey accession deal

The EU intends to discuss the issue of temporary suspension of Turkey's accession deal, after the county's constitutional referendum, Welt reported quoting diplomatic sources.

It was noted that this matter will be on the agenda of the meeting of the EU foreign ministers, which will be held in Malta at the end of next week. Foreign ministers of the EU member states will urge the European Commission (EC) to consider, whether Ankara has violated the main lines of the accession talks and, accordingly, to decide the future of their deal, TASS reported.

As the Welt informed, the EU is proceeding from the fact that EC recommends to suspend negotiations with Ankara for an indefinite period of time because of serious and prolonged violations of the principles of freedom, democracy and human rights.