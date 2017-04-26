News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
USD
484.53
EUR
528.09
RUB
8.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.53
EUR
528.09
RUB
8.57
Show news feed
Sons of former Armenia finance minister sold their house in LA for $18.8 mln
23:53, 26.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

The two sons of the former Armenian finance minister, Gagik Khachatryan, have sold their home in a prestigious district of Los Angeles for $18.8 million, Los Angeles Business Journal reports.

According to the documents, the 6,055-square-foot property located in Holmby Hills was owned by Gurgen and Artyom Khachatryan. The brothers bought the house for $11 million in 2010.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom estate, which also includes a pool and tennis court, first hit the market in June 2016 for $35 million.

It is also noted that the house is not far from the famous Playboy Mansion. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news