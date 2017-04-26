Sons of former Armenia finance minister sold their house in LA for $18.8 mln

The two sons of the former Armenian finance minister, Gagik Khachatryan, have sold their home in a prestigious district of Los Angeles for $18.8 million, Los Angeles Business Journal reports.
According to the documents, the 6,055-square-foot property located in Holmby Hills was owned by Gurgen and Artyom Khachatryan. The brothers bought the house for $11 million in 2010.
The six-bedroom, five-bathroom estate, which also includes a pool and tennis court, first hit the market in June 2016 for $35 million.
It is also noted that the house is not far from the famous Playboy Mansion.