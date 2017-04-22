News
United Airlines to change bonus system because of recent scandal
19:53, 22.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The United Airlines airline, after having been caught in a scandal, by forcing one of its passengers out of plane, announced, that the managers of the company will henceforth be rewarded, if the services satisfy the customers, reports BBC. 

The company also announced, that the CEO Oscar Muñoz won’t get promoted to chairman. "United's management and the Board take recent events extremely seriously, and are in the process of developing targeted compensation program design adjustments to ensure that employees' incentive opportunities for 2017 are directly and meaningfully tied to progress in improving the customer experience," reads the statement.

