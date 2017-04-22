News
Ontario Premier: Armenian Genocide is a reminder of our obligation to learn lessons from history
18:19, 22.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has joined the Armenian community in commemorating Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

“History is a great teacher — for those whose hearts and minds are open to its lessons. That is why we gather today to remember the 1.5 million Armenians who were deprived of their freedom, property, cultural heritage and lives. The Armenian Genocide is a compelling reminder of our obligation to learn from the lessons of our history,” she said in a statement.

She thanked the Armenian community “for all they have brought to Ontario’s multicultural success story. Your remembrance helps ensure that future generations will learn from Medz Yeghern, the Great Crime.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
