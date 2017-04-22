Armenia FM receives representatives of authoritative Austrian media outlets

YEREVAN. - Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on Saturday received the representatives of authoritative Austrian media outlets.
At the meeting, Nalbandian responded to the numerous questions of the Austrian journalists, the press-service of the Armenian MFA informed Armenian News – NEWS.am. The questions related to the Armenian-Austrian relations, Armenia-EU cooperation, regional issues and position of Armenian on their settlement. Apart from this, the journalists inquired about the parliamentary election held in the country, reforms being conducted, as well as the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group towards the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.