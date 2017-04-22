News
Armenia FM receives representatives of authoritative Austrian media outlets
18:10, 22.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on Saturday received the representatives of authoritative Austrian media outlets.

At the meeting, Nalbandian responded to the numerous questions of the Austrian journalists, the press-service of the Armenian MFA informed Armenian News – NEWS.am. The questions related to the Armenian-Austrian relations, Armenia-EU cooperation, regional issues and position of Armenian on their settlement. Apart from this, the journalists inquired about the parliamentary election held in the country, reforms being conducted, as well as the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group towards the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. 

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
