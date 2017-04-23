Human Rights Association of Turkey to honor Armenian Genocide victims

ISTANBUL. – The Istanbul branch of the “Human Rights Association” NGO in Turkey on Monday will hold Armenian Genocide 102nd anniversary commemoration events.

At noon local time, the representatives of this branch will recall that today’s Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum used to be a prison, where the Armenian intellectuals that were arrested on April 24, 1915 were taken and then sent to their deaths, reported Agos Armenian bilingual weekly of Istanbul.

And at 3pm, these representatives will assemble at the grave of Istanbul Armenian Sevag Şahin Balıkçı, who was killed on April 24, 2011 by a fellow soldier, while serving in the Turkish army.

Representatives from the European antiracist movement also will take part in these commemorations.