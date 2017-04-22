News
Armenian Investigative Committee: Russian serviceman’s murder suspect has mental disorders
23:34, 22.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The detainee in the case related to the murder of the 102nd Russian military base serviceman in Gyumri has certain mental disorders, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

According to the statement issued by the Committee, during his military service in November 2016, the detainee harmed himself several times and was moved to the Psychiatry Department of the Yerevan Garrison Hospital for narrow specialist examination.  Complex military and medical, as well as judicial and psychiatric ambulatory examination was commissioned in regard to him. According to the conclusion, he was diagnosed with certain mental disorders, being recognized limitedly imputable and unfit for military service during peace. According to the order of the defense minister, he was discharged in March 2017.

The preliminary investigation is underway.

Earlier, the body of the 102nd Russian military base serviceman Dmitry Yalpayev (born in 1996) was found near Argo shop on Bulvarayin street of Gyumri. There was a stab wound on the killed serviceman’s neck. J. A., 20, was brought to the police station on suspicion of the murder.  

A criminal case has been launched under Article 104 (1) of the Criminal Code of Armenia (murder). Investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident. 

