US, Japan begin joint military exercises in the Pacific

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force on Sunday informed that it was starting joint military exercises with the US Navy Aircraft Carrier Strike Group (CSG), in the Pacific Ocean, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
Official website of the Japan Self-Defense Forces informed that all types of tactical operations will be developed during these maneuvers.
The US Navy Aircraft CSG was sent near the coast of the Korean Peninsula after North Korea’s missile test in early April, and it will remain in the region for about a month.