Armenian soldiers who fought for France are honored in Paris

Ambassador of Armenia to France Viguen Tchitetchian, Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) representative Hovhannes Gevorgyan, Paris City Hall employees as well as the representatives of Cyprus and of the Armenian, Assyrian-Chaldean and Kurdish communities of France held a march, from Champs-Élysées to the Arc de Triomphe, where they laid flowers in memory of the Armenian soldiers who fought for France during the two world wars, according to French Armenian Nouvelles d’Arménie monthly magazine.
The tourists and Parisians, who were at the Arc de Triomphe at that time, also joined this event.