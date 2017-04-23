France elections: Femen activists detained near polling station where candidate Le Pen voted

French police detained some Femen protesters in the election precinct where candidate Marine Le Pen—president of the national-conservative National Front political party in France—had voted in Sunday’s first round of the presidential election in the country, reported France Info.
A topless Femen activist with the slogan “team Marine” emblazoned across her chest, and wearing mask of a man, had stormed into the election precinct.
As reported earlier, this year France will choose from 11 candidates that are running for president.
Close to 47 million names are registered on the voters’ lists, a total of 66,500 election precincts are opened, and voting will be conducted until 7pm local time.
The second-round runoff is slated for May 7.