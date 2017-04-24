News
Monday
April 24
CoE Committee of Ministers urge Karabakh parties to refrain from provoking tension
18:01, 24.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe is ready to help parties to Karabakh conflict with confidence building measures, chairperson of the Committee Ioannis Kasoulides said during the PACE spring session.

Ioannis Kasoulides, Foreign Minister of Cyprus, reiterated calls to both parties to refrain from any declaration or action that may increase tension.

“Dialogue in the search for peaceful solution is the only way forward,” he said.

The Committee of Ministers is supporting action plans that Armenia and Azerbaijan have tos olve the conflict.

