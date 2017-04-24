News
Monday
April 24
Indian Vice President arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)
18:44, 24.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


The plane of the Indian governmental delegation headed by Vice President Hamid Ansari has landed in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia (PHOTOS).

The Vice President and his wife were greeted by Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, his wife, Indian Ambassador to Armenia and other dignitaries at the Yerevan International Airport “Zvartnots”, Armenian News – NEWS.am correspondent reports.

During his official visit to Armenia from April 24 to 26, the Indian President will be accompanied by his wife Salma Ansari, Minister of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Giriraj Singh, deputies, as well as high-ranking officials and media representatives. Within the framework of the visit, Ansari will hold talks with the Armenian President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. 

Հայերեն and Русский
