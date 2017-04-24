French Interior Ministry publishes final results of first round of elections

Leader of the Forward Movement Emmanuel Macron and the head of the far right National Front Marin Le Pen passed to the second round of the presidential elections in France, which will be held on May 7, RFI reports. According to the final data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the centrist candidate Makron received 23.75% of the votes in the first round, whereas the leader of the extreme rights Le Pen 21.53%. The turnout on the day of voting on April 23 approached 79 percent (78.69%).
The candidate of the right party Republicans Francois Fillon took the third place, Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of the extreme leftist movement Unruly France, the fourth. The candidate of the Socialist Party, Benoît Amon, took only the fifth place. The remaining six candidates scored less than 5 percent of the vote.