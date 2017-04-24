News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
French Interior Ministry publishes final results of first round of elections
21:39, 24.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Leader of the Forward Movement Emmanuel Macron and the head of the far right National Front Marin Le Pen passed to the second round of the presidential elections in France, which will be held on May 7, RFI reports. According to the final data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the centrist candidate Makron received 23.75% of the votes in the first round, whereas the leader of the extreme rights Le Pen 21.53%. The turnout on the day of voting on April 23 approached 79 percent (78.69%).

The candidate of the right party Republicans Francois Fillon took the third place, Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of the extreme leftist movement Unruly France, the fourth. The candidate of the Socialist Party, Benoît Amon, took only the fifth place. The remaining six candidates scored less than 5 percent of the vote.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news