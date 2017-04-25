India's Vice President: Genocide memorial is evidence of Armenians' sufferings

YEREVAN. – The delegation, headed by India's vice-president Mohammad Hamid Ansari visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan on Tuesday.

Vice President was accompanied by Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan, Ambassador of India to Armenia Yogeshwar Sangwan and Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Director Hayk Demoyan. Hamid Ansari laid a wreath to the Memorial and flowers to the Eternal flame.

Indian official and the Foreign Minister of Armenia took photo on the background of Ararat mount.

Hamid Ansari also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, where he got acquainted with the details of the cruel plan of the leadership of the Ottoman Empire to exterminate the Armenian people. Asked about his impressions, the Indian official noted that the monument which was a reminding of a human mistake.

In the book of condolences he wrote that the monument was the vivid evidence of the fact that the Armenians suffered from severe violence.