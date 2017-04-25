News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
India's Vice President: Genocide memorial is evidence of Armenians' sufferings
13:08, 25.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The delegation, headed by India's vice-president Mohammad Hamid Ansari visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan on Tuesday.

Vice President was accompanied by Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan, Ambassador of India to Armenia Yogeshwar Sangwan and Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Director Hayk Demoyan. Hamid Ansari laid a wreath to the Memorial and flowers to the Eternal flame.

Indian official and the Foreign Minister of Armenia took photo on the background of Ararat mount.

Hamid Ansari also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, where he got acquainted with the details of the cruel plan of the leadership of the Ottoman Empire to exterminate the Armenian people. Asked about his impressions, the Indian official noted that the monument which was a reminding of a human mistake.

In the book of condolences he wrote that the monument was the vivid evidence of the fact that the Armenians suffered from severe violence.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Maria Zakharova: We stand with Armenian people in spirit
Official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reflected on the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide…
 US Senators commemorate Armenian Remembrance Day with bipartisan resolution
Bob Menendez introduced a bipartisan resolution in the Senate…
 Germany parliament vice speaker on Armenian Genocide: Recognition of truth helps to avoid hatred
Edelgard Bulmahn urged Turkey to face its own history…
 Turkey unhappy with Trump statement on Armenian Genocide anniversary
The Turkish MFA noted that it expects “from the new U.S. Administration not to accredit the one-sided historical narrative,” and to “take into consideration the sufferings of all sides”…
 Nancy Pelosi on Armenian Genocide: If we ignore atrocities of the past, we are destined to repeat them
The US congresswoman issued a statement on the 102nd anniversary of this tragedy…
Thousands of LA Armenians march toward Turkey consulate
On the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news