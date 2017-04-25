Armenia’s Sargsyan, India vice-president discuss Karabakh conflict (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday received the delegation of the Vice-President of India, Chairperson of the Upper House of the Indian Parliament, Mohammad Hamid Ansari, who has arrived in Armenia on official visit.
The President welcomed the guests to Armenia, and expressed hope that the official visit of the Vice-President of India will give new impetus to age-old Armenian-Indian friendship, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Speaking about Armenian-Indian historical relations, President Sargsyan noted that Armenian communities already existed in India ever since the 17th and the 19th centuries and played an active role in India’s social, political, economic, and cultural life, including in Kolkata where Vice-President Ansari was born.
The parties concurred that the millennia-long Armenian-Indian relations constitute a solid base for the strengthening of state ties and expansion of cooperation in a variety of domains. President Serzh Sargsyan and Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari stressed the importance of high-level visits and active contacts at various levels.
At the ensuing talk, the vice-president of India conveyed to President Sargsyan the message by President of India Pranab Mukherjee, with an invitation to conduct an official visit to India to discuss Armenian-Indian cooperation, and the opportunities and prospects for the deepening of the bilateral relations.
Aside from bilateral relations, the parties conferred also on the situation in the region, existing challenges, the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, pressing international issues.