Armenia bans sale of Azerbaijani apples in a number of sale points (PHOTOS)

Immediately after receiving the information on the sale of Azerbaijani apples in one of the yard shops of Yerevan, the State Service for Food Safety (SSFS) of the Armenian Agriculture Ministry on Sunday launched a large-scale inspection in the market to find out whether Azerbaijani apples are sold in the Armenian market and whether this takes place only in points of sale.

The inspections continued on Monday and Tuesday. Consequently, the SSFS recorded a number of cases of Azerbaijani apple sale in several sail points of Yerevan and the provinces. The inspectors banned the sale of the mentioned apples on the ground and ordered to destroy them.

The SSFS passed this information together with the photos attached thereto also to other state authorities in order to work towards revealing the importer by the principle of traceability, considering the circumstance that no cargo of Azerbaijani origin, including apples, has been imported to Armenia through the border control points of the Service. As a result of the exercised state border control, within the period from April 1 to 25 apples were imported to Armenia from Poland, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia and Italy. There were no apples of Azerbaijani origin in the mentioned cargo: in all the cases the goods were accompanied by relevant documents, based on which the import of the consignments to Armenia was allowed.