Newspaper: Azerbaijan deliberately sent contaminated product to Armenia?

YEREVAN. – Apples, on the cases of which “Azerbaijan” is written, are sold in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan for the past several days, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.
“It turns out Armenian legislation does not at all prohibit the importing of goods from the two neighboring countries: Turkey, and Azerbaijan.
“On the other hand, we certainly understand the concern that the country, with which we are in conflict, may deliberately send contaminated products to the RA [Republic of Armenia]. And it is here that things need to be done by the SRC [State Revenue Committee], the NSS [National Security Service], and the RA MA [Ministry of Agriculture] State Food Safety Service [SFSS] which, before customs clearance and having the products enter the RA, must first ensure that they are safe.
“It became apparent that the SFSS has instructed to have the apples removed from sale and to destroy [them]. The [respective] SFSS explanation also notes that the apples had not undergone border control, and that they cannot guarantee their being safe,” wrote Zhoghovurd.