Zangi messenger to soon introduce new Armenian stickers
18:55, 26.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Armenian messenger Zangi will soon offer new stickers in Armenian, Chief Commercial Officer of Zangi, Vigen Avanesyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am Wednesday.

''We got inspired by the feedback of the users about the already published stickers in Armenian and decided to continue this work. We have published three sets of stickers: ''Armenian talk'' in two parts, and ''Power of flower'' on the occasion of women's holidays. They have already become part of web-lexicon for many of the users. We constantly get proposals on our Facebook page or Zangi website. The users want to turn their ideas into stickers,'' Avanesyan said, noting that in some cases they accept the proposals. 

According to him, while preparing the stickers, they pay special attention to their design.  Many other messengers use stickers of the same size and form. One can make them much faster this way, but they don't look as alive as in case of handmade design.  At first sight this seems to be a secondary or tertiary thing but it turns out not to be so, the Chief Commercial Officer said. The statistics shows that children and teenagers already love to ''communicate'' by stickers. Pursuant to the data of 2017, around 380 million stickers are generated in Facebook messenger per day, 254 GIF files being sent per second. They are mainly sent by children and teenagers.

This means that the traditional chat is moving from texts to pictures. Zangi doesn't fall back from this trend, ensuring open access to the stickers.

If Armenian children prefer communicating by stickers, now they can do that in their native language. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
