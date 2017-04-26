News
Yerevan mayoral candidate confesses where he hid after 1 March 2008
19:47, 26.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics
Author: Gayane Saribekyan


Yerevan Mayoral candidate from Yelk (Way Out) bloc, Nikol Pashinyan, made an important statement during the election campaign on Wednesday.

At the meeting with the residents of one of the houses of Yerevan's Avan district, Pashinyan stated that he lived in that house for four months when he was in hiding in 2008-2009. Pashinyan's confession surprised even several members of Yelk bloc.

Nikol Pashinyan was in hiding after the events of 1 Match 2008, fearing political persecutions. On 1 July 2009, he voluntarily tuned in to the law enforcement authorities. Pashinyan was arrested and sentenced to seven years in prison, but he was granted amnesty and set free. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
