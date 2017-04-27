European official: Armenia could become aviation transit regional hub

YEREVAN. – Armenia could become an aviation transit hub in the region and beyond.
Klaus Gail, head of the European Union (EU) team that is working on the Common Aviation Area Agreement with Armenia, stated the aforementioned at Thursday’s briefing in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
In his words, however, one should not think that solely European or other airlines shall reign in Armenia’s aviation market, and, on the contrary, the number of passengers could increase.
The European official added that one of the matters to be discussed during the respective talks will be the possibility of transit passengers for Armenia’s operators within the EU—and other countries, via the EU—and for European operators, to other regions, via Yerevan.