News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
USD
484.62
EUR
528.04
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.62
EUR
528.04
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
Dollar gains ground in Armenia
17:55, 27.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.62/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.09 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 528.04 (down by AMD 0.05), that of one British pound was AMD 625.26 (up by AMD 3.75), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.53 (down by AMD 0.04).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 274.07, AMD 19,660.75 and AMD 14,786.27, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news