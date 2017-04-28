News
Newspaper: Gagik Tsarukyan to form coalition with ruling party, after April 2018
10:34, 28.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The executive board meeting of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) was convened Thursday, during which RPA Spokesperson—and National Assembly Vice President—Eduard Sharmazanov said yet again that the RPA and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party will sign a cooperation document in a foreseeable future, reported Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“We managed to find out that [President and RPA Chairman] Serzh Sargsyan yesterday met again with [opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman and businessman MP] Gagik Tsarukyan, to clarify his position on the chance of signing a coalition [government] agreement with the RPA and the ARF.

“But it became clear from the conversation that Tsarukyan now does not wish to be a part of the government, being confident that the best time for this is April 2018, when Karen Karapetyan will not be in the office of Prime Minister, and Serzh Sargsyan’s role in the government will become clear.

“Tsarukyan hopes that next year Serzh Sargsyan will invite him to be part of a ‘national consensus’ government,” wrote Zhamanak.

