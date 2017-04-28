Ambassador: Turkey plans to establish military base in Nakhchivan

YEREVAN. --Turkey intends to establish a military base in Nakhchivan, analyst and former diploma Arman Navasardyan stated at a press conference on Friday commenting on the latest regional developments.
According to him, this is a message, first of all, to Armenia and Russia as both countries have close military cooperation. Therefore, according to Navasardyan, Turkey suggests to deepen cooperation even more and declares its intention to establish a military base in Nakhchivan.
However, as Navasardyan noted, the fifth paragraph of the Treaty of Kars excludes deployment of any military facility in Nakhchivan.
“Moreover, Article 4 states if Turkey and Azerbaijan take such a step, the borders of Turkey that it has since 1920s, will be revised,” the ambassador said.
In his opinion, Turkey hopes that the U.S. will support them in this intention. But this is not entirely proved. In addition, according to Navasardian, Iran will categorically oppose the decision.