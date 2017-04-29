Newspaper: Armenia-Azerbaijan trade is nothing new

YEREVAN. – It turns out that selling Azerbaijani goods in Armenia’s market is nothing new for Armenian authorities, reported Past (Fact) newspaper.
“In 1997, goods worth 62,700 dollars were imported from Azerbaijan to Armenia, but a year later, this figure dropped sharply—1,500 dollars.
“In 2003, Azerbaijani goods worth 13,400 dollars were imported.
“In 2004, goods worth 500 dollars were imported, and as of next year, export also was carried out.
“In 2005, goods worth 1,500 dollars were imported from the neighboring country; goods worth 200 dollars were imported there from Armenia, in the same year.
“In 2011, goods worth 8,500 dollars were imported.
“In 2013, goods worth 3,800 dollars were imported to Armenia.
“There was no trade again, according to the statistics department data on 2016 and 2017,” wrote Past.
On April 23, the State Food Safety Service of Armenia received a report about wholesale of apples from Azerbaijan in the country. And after the inspections that were conducted on Monday and Tuesday, these apples were confiscated and destroyed.