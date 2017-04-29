Michelle Obama: I will not run for office because of children

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said that she will never run for political office, as she is afraid that this affect her children, BBC reported.
“Politics is tough,” Michelle Obama said during her first speech since leaving the White House with a 68% approval rating (10% more than her husband).
“It's all well and good until you start running, and then the knives come out,” Michelle Obama noted.
“I wouldn't ask my children to do this again because when you run for higher office, it's not just you. It's your whole family,” former First Lady said.
Michelle Obama said that she had no political ambitions when she still was the U.S. First Lady. This is the first time she has done so since the election campaign, when she was widely viewed as the most effective weapon in the Democratic armoury.