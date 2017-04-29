Russian FM: Deployment of US missile defense can lead Washington to dangerous actions

The deployment of the US missile defense can lead Washington to dangerous actions, bypassing the UN Security Council, as it was in Syria, when striking a missile attack, announced the Russian Foreign Ministry, after the US issues a statement on following the agreement in the field of arms control and non-proliferation.
"The presence of an anti-missile" umbrella "can lead to a pernicious illusion of invulnerability and impunity, which means causing a temptation in the" tempered heads "in Washington to take new dangerous unilateral steps in solving global and regional problems, bypassing the UN Security Council and contrary to the common sense, as it was done on April 7 ... when the United States launched a missile strike on Syria, "the statement reads.