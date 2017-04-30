American film director Oliver Stone makes film about Putin

American film director Oliver Stone told in an interview with Sydney Morning Herald that he is working on a film about Russian President Vladimir Putin, RIA Novosti report.
In 2016, Stone became the producer and took an active part in the film Ukraine on Fire, where he took an interview from Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Victor Yanukovych.
"Mr Putin is one of the most important leaders in the world and in so far as the United States has declared him an enemy – a great enemy – I think it's very important we hear what he has to say," Stone said.
He also added that it is not a documentary as much as a question and answer session.
The film, the production whereof has not been officially announced, will cover Putin's view of events since he first became president in 2000.
According to the director, they went to see Putin four different times over two years. "I think we did him the justice of putting [his comments] into a Western narrative that could explain their viewpoint in the hopes that it will prevent continued misunderstanding and a dangerous situation – on the brink of war," he noted.
Furthermore, Stone explained that he talked to Putin about the Snowden affair, which is in the film. In his words, out of that grew a trust, since the Russian President knew he would not edit it so much.
Stone is known as a director of films on hot political topics. Richard Nixon, John Kennedy and George Bush Junior have all been his heroes. Moreover, his recent film about former U.S. intelligence officer Edward Snowden premiered in fall 2016.