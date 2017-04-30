Bust of Armenian national hero unveiled in Yerevan

The bust of Armenian national hero and Artsakh Liberation War participant, Tatul Krpeyan, was unveiled in Yerevan on Sunday.
In his speech, Defense Minister of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, specifically noted: “They say it is not that important how many days there are in a person’s life: It’s more important how much life there is in each day the man lives. The history of all nations includes such points when the struggle for life was the only alternative to disgraceful defeat. If for many people this was a spontaneous decision made under the pressure of the moment, it was a deeply realized wisdom for Tatul Krpeyan, who chose the profession of a historian after serving in the USSR army and who worked as a history teacher in his native village.”
“We don’t serve justice to Tatul Krpeyan, It is he who tells our generations by his own example that the Armenian land is forbidding, the state is strong and our future is always bright,”he added.
Tatul Krpeyan’s daughter, Aspram Krpeyan, for her part, expressed gratitude to the sculptor Levon Tokmajyan.
The opening ceremony of the bust was attended by Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, Education and Science Minister Levon Mkrtchyan, Culture Minister Armen Amiryan and Head of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Movses Hakobyan.
Tatul Krpeyan died on 30 April 1991. He was bestowed the title of national hero in 1996.