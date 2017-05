Two tremors were registered in the territory of Tajikistan on Wednesday, damaging two houses. There is no information on casualties, RIA Novosti reported quoting Umeda Yusupova, a spokeswoman for the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES).

According to her, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 265 km from Dushanbe, on the border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

As Umeda Yusupova noted, the magnitude of the first quake was 4-5, and the second one was 6.