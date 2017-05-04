News
Newspaper: Who will replace Agramunt as PACE President? Whose candidacy is beneficial to Armenia?
10:33, 04.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – On the first day of the June session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), its regulations will change, and they will envision a special provision on dismissing Pedro Agramunt from the position of PACE President, according to 168 Zham (Hour) newspaper of Armenia. 

“Given the fact that the PACE President’s quota currently belongs to the EPP [European People’s Party], the EPP will nominate its vice presidents, who are six in number, for the position of PACE President.  

“Speaking to the 168 Zham reporter, [Armenian] analyst Styopa Safaryan (…) said any PACE President candidate’s sensitivity towards Armenia and Armenia-related problems will depend on how active the Armenian parliamentary corps is in the international organization.  

“Hovhannes Igityan, former head of the Armenian delegation to PACE, also is of the same view. In his words, any balanced, neutral person in this position is convenient for Armenia, since it is clear: Azerbaijan’s gifts—and, in some cases, bribes—do not affect a civilized man and change his overall viewpoints on human rights and democratic institutions,” wrote 168 Zham.

Հայերեն
