Armenia’s Eurovision 2017 participant visits “Armath” engineering laboratory in Ashtarak (PHOTO)
14:13, 04.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

“How much time is required to print all these?” wonders the Armenian delegate for Eurovision 2017 Artsvik, when talking to the students of “Armath” engineering laboratory of Ashtarak’s high school #5.

The students of this laboratory surprised the singer with their ability to apply their knowledge of algebra, geometry and physics when performing the computer modelling, printing different items, programming games, and creating animations.

“We have mastered so many skills, and currently we’re getting ready for an important competition, for which we’ve made a robot. There are still small details to improve, and we’ll do our best, for our dream is winning the competition,” shares her dreams Anna Grigoryan, a student of the “Armath” laboratory, when speaking to the project supporters from Ucom and Union of the Information Technology Enterprises (UITE).

She wished Artsvik a “triumphal” show and thanked her for an unexpected visit.

“Our robot, which we’ve made from scratch, should move on a designated area and collect items. The majority of the work is complete, but there are some software adjustments yet to be made,” says Ashot Tarumyan, a student of the same laboratory. 

Artsvik and “Armath” students wished each other the best of luck in these two different but very important competitions, and expressed hope that their dreams will come true.

!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
