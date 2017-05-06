Obama’s Milan lecture tickets cost €850

Within the framework of Milano Food Week in Italy, former US President Barack Obama will deliver a lecture at the Global Food Innovation Summit on May 9, and his lecture tickets cost 850 euros.
This, however, is the price of a VIP Platinum ticket, whereas the minimum cost of a one-day ticket is a mere 50 euros; but this ticket does not give you the opportunity to meet face to face with the ex-president of the United States.
This will be Obama’s first public speech abroad since leaving the presidency.
Barack Obama plans to provide the proceeds from ticket sales to the civic foundation he established; and virtually all tickets are already sold out.