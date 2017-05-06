Armenia-Russia troops’ joint unit commander: Putin cannot prohibit attack

YEREVAN. – The task of the join unit of the Armenian-Russian troops is to push back the external threat for Armenia.
General Andranik Makaryan, the commander of this join unit, stated the abovementioned at a press conference on Saturday.
Also, he clarified that the commander of this unit is appointed and dismissed by the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Armenia—the President, and in coordination with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Russia—the President, and that the orders are given by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Armenia.
When asked whether the capacity of this joint military unit applies also to the security threats from Armenia’s eastern neighbor—Azerbaijan, Makaryan noted that although this is a political matter, they cannot wait in case of a threat.
To the query as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin can prohibit an attack, he responded that he cannot.
And as to whether there is confidence that the Russian military base in Armenia will obey such an order, Andranik Makaryan said: “Everyone has to perform the duties recorded in the documents; you can rest assured.”