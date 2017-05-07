Lavrov: No country is CSTO's opponent

Not a single country is an opponent for CSTO, and it is not correct to compare CSTO with NATO, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said.

“The development of CSTO strategy has no mention of any country or organization being an opponent. The NATO members, on the contrary, perceive Russia as an opponent, as a threat and are trying to downplay the status and meaning of what CSTO is doing,” he said.

They do not want to accept that CSTO is an international organization and is recognized by the OSCE, he added.