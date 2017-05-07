News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 07
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Lavrov: No country is CSTO's opponent
20:39, 07.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Not a single country is an opponent for CSTO, and it is not correct to compare CSTO with NATO, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said.

“The development of CSTO strategy has no mention of any country or organization being an opponent. The NATO members, on the contrary, perceive Russia as an opponent, as a threat and are trying to  downplay the status and meaning of what CSTO is doing,” he said.

They do not want to accept that CSTO is an international organization and is recognized by the OSCE, he added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
New CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov assumes his office
''Our task is to always observe the principle of CSTO: ''One for all and all for one''...
 MOD: Armenia citizen’s designation as CSTO Secretary General may have positive and negative aspects
It’s one thing when a Russian Federation citizen makes a statement, it’s another thing when the potential statement is that of a citizen of Armenia…
 CSTO Military Committee session kicks off in Belarus
The representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan as well as the chief of the CSTO Joint Staff are participating in this event…
 Armenia’s Sargsyan attends informal meeting of CSTO countries’ leaders (PHOTOS)
They adopted several additional instructions toward countering security threats…
 Former Armenian army chief appointed CSTO secretary general
He will take the office starting from May 2...
 Kyrgyzstan to host EAEU summit and CSTO leaders’ informal meeting
2017 will be devoted to the creation of the best conditions for business development in the Eurasian area...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news