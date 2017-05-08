Vigen Sargsyan: Russia greatly assists in strengthening of Armenia armed forces

Armenia is supplying humanitarian aid to the people of Syria with great love, and we are so grateful to the Russian colleagues for enabling to deliver them with the planes of the Russian air force.

The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan, told the aforementioned to Interfax news agency.

“We will continue this program also in the future,” added Sargsyan. “[Also,] we are working on the matter of the chance of Armenian sappers’ participation in the humanitarian demining, which Russia is conducting in Syria.”

In his words, military and political cooperation among countries should be aimed at the establishment of peace and security.

“Russia greatly assists in the strengthening of the armed forces of Armenia,” the defense minister also noted. “At this moment, we have a large number of [military] projects with Russia.”