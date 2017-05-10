Armenia Consulate General: Incident in St. Petersburg was provoked by Azerbaijani diaspora

Consulate General of Armenia in Saint Petersburg has confirmed the information circulated by Russian media outlets on the incident during the “Immortal regiment” event held in the city on Tuesday.
Armenian News – NEWS.am was informed that the incident did take place, being provoked by the representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora, who tried to hamper the representatives of the Armenian Diaspora marching with the Nagorno-Karabakh flags. They also attempted to enter into a scuffle.
As a result of the provocation, six representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora have been detained by the Russian law enforcement authorities. There are no detainees from the Armenian side.
An analogous incident took place in Moscow.