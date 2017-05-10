News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Armenia Consulate General: Incident in St. Petersburg was provoked by Azerbaijani diaspora
17:12, 10.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Consulate General of Armenia in Saint Petersburg has confirmed the information circulated by Russian media outlets on the incident during the “Immortal regiment” event held in the city on Tuesday.

Armenian News – NEWS.am was informed that the incident did take place, being provoked by the representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora, who tried to hamper the representatives of the Armenian Diaspora marching with the Nagorno-Karabakh flags. They also attempted to enter into a scuffle.  

As a result of the provocation, six representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora have been detained by the Russian law enforcement authorities. There are no detainees from the Armenian side.

An analogous incident took place in Moscow.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia's National Security Service exposes Iranian citizens' fraud scheme
The commission payments are 1-5%...
Armenia soldier dies at military outpost
An investigation is underway…
 Union of Armenians of Russia to go to police regarding Azeri provocations in Moscow?
They were representatives of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress, whose activities are suspended by the Russian Ministry of Justice…
 Karabakh army: Body of a soldier who drowned two days ago not found yet
An accident took place in one of the military units located in the northern direction of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic...
 29-year-old Armenia man commits suicide
He had hung himself with a rope at the yard of a village house…
 Strong wind causes damage in Lchashen community of Armenia’s Gegharkunik
The wind damaged the roofs of the houses and the carpet plant, as well as beat down pollings...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news