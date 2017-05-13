Famous Armenian photographer publicizes another one of his works

Renowned Istanbul-Armenian photographer Ara Güler has posted another one of his works on his Twitter account.
The picture, which the master photographer has named “Usual Darkness,” was taken in 1960, in Istanbul.
Ara Güler, who was recognized as the “Photographer of the Century” and is also known as “the Eye of Istanbul,” was born in the city in 1928, and he began his journalistic career in 1950. He has received many Turkish and international awards and titles, and he has photographed numerous world-renowned personalities.