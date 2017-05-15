Yerkir Tsirani Party leader: Law enforcement authorities fail to respond to violence

YEREVAN. - Leader of Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) Party, Zaruhi Postanjyan, on Monday issued a statement, which reads as follows:
“Upon the initiative and with the immediate participation of the Republic of Armenia police officers, violence took place against my daughter Lilit Drampyan and me [on May 14].
Because of the bodily injuries inflicted as a result of the violence, Lilit Drampyan and I sought medical assistance with Ambulance and Armenia Medical Center. The aforementioned services recorded the bodily injuries inflicted on us and the circumstanced under which they were inflicted. According to the prescribed procedure, this information was handed to relevant law enforcement authorities.
Besides, the media outlets have also published the violence against us. Over 24 hours have passed after the incident but there has been no information about the taking of relevant actions by the law enforcement authorities.
It is an apparently extraordinary case, when a man is moved to a hospital with a diagnosis of concussion and the law enforcement authorities—who are aware of this—take no action to fulfill their obligation and conduct an investigation.
Nobody in the Republic of Armenia should be subjected to tortures or inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. If there is an announcement on such a fact, it is the obligation of the state—on behalf of the law enforcement authorities—to conduct a relevant investigation, using enough means for restoring the violation of the right.
Discrimination is banned in the Republic of Armenia, regardless of sex, race, skin color, language, religion, political or other conviction, national or social origin, affiliation to national minority, property status, birth or other status.”