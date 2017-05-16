Armenia exports are less than imports

YEREVAN. – According to the 2017 first quarter data, the volume of exports is less than the volume of imports in Armenia.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan wrote about the aforementioned on his Facebook account.

“We must transform from an importing country to an exporting country,” he added.

Also, Karapetyan posted a chart, according to which imports to Armenia increased by 17.9 percent, whereas exports from the country grew by 16.5 percent in the specified period, as compared with the same period in 2016. In other words, the growth of imports is higher, and the export-import ratio is growing.

In the first quarter of 2016, Armenia’s exports amounted to about $443 million, whereas imports totaled close to $804 million.