Tuesday
May 16
Tula bus crash: Cassation Court has not yet rendered judgment on Armenian driver’s case
20:00, 16.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

The Cassation Court has not yet rendered a judgment regarding the case of the driver Garnik Harutyunyan, whose bus overturned in Tula Oblast (province) of Russia.  

One of Harutyunyan’s attorneys, Ruben Kirakosyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am that it is not ruled out that the judgment will be adopted by the end of the current month. The attorney hopes that the Cassation Court will qualify the severity of the sentence in respect of Garnik Harutyunyan.  

The tragic accident, which claimed the lives of nine people, occurred on the night of 3 November 2015 in Tula. Driver Garnik Harutyunyan was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison. The bus was travelling from Moscow to Yerevan. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
