US President Donald Trump is going to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, Herbert McMaster, told journalists in the White House on Tuesday.

Within the framework of the swing, which will kick off on May 19, Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, Bethlehem, Rome and then Brussels, where the NATO summit will be held on May 25.

Trump will be accompanied by his wife Melania and State Secretary Rex Tillerson, TASS reports.