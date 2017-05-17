News
Wednesday
May 17
Wednesday
May 17
Erdogan's bodyguards involved in Turkish-Kurdish clashes in Washington
13:47, 17.05.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's bodyguards were involved in another scandal.

As Turkish Demokrathaber website noted, Kurds, who were holding an action to protest Turkish leader's visit to Washington, were attacked by a group of Turks, including also the Presidents' bodyguards. 

The Kurds, who gathered outside the Turkish ambassador Serdar Kilic’s residence in the US capital, were holding the picture of the detained Selahattin Demirtas, who was a leader of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party.

As a result of the clashes nine people were injured, two people were arrested.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
