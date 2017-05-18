PicsArt co-founder Hovhannes Avoyan: Why the AI hype cycle won’t end anytime soon?

YEREVAN. – Hovhannes Avoyan - the co-founder and CEO of PicsArt, published an article about Artificial Intelligence (AI) on VentureBeat.com - the leading source for news, events, groundbreaking research and perspective on technology innovation.

Hovhannes Avoyan writes that according to Google Trends, the hype around Artificial Intelligence has been growing dynamically in the last several years. In 2012, only 5% of the U.S. population searched for information about artificial intelligence. In 2017, that figure has jumped to an estimated 60%. The hype around AI is justified for a number of reasons and AI development will continue to exponentially infiltrate our day-to-day lives.

Unlike in the early days of AI, there are now many useful and powerful frameworks that enable easy implementation of AI technologies and remove much of the need for engineers to build code from scratch, making AI more widespread and available to companies of all sizes and across industries.

There are also many pre-trained neural networks that are available for common use in different domains, like content, image, and voice recognition. Increasingly affordable AI maintenance and the increased speed of calculations thanks to GPU are also significant factors in the unbridled growth of AI. All these initiatives allow AI to flourish at an exponential rate.

Compared with the results from the analog algorithms, and thanks to the combination of machine learning and big data, previously “unsolvable” problems are now being solved.

In his article, Avoyan refers to Eric Schmidt, the executive chairman of Alphabet. According to Schmidt, AI can be harnessed to help solve major challenges like climate change, food security, and many other problems in health care, energy, and other critical sectors. Machine learning algorithms can directly analyze thousands of previous cases of different types of diseases and make their own conclusions as to what constitutes a sick individual versus a healthy individual, and consequently help diagnose dangerous conditions including cancer.

What will come of all of this? Change, and innovation, at an unmatched pace.

Read the full article on venturebeat.com.

PicsArt is one of the leading social photo editing apps, with over 400 million downloads and 90 million active users. The app uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies for its app. Moreover, PicsArt is strongly involved in promoting Artificial Intelligence in Armenia through educational programs and other initiatives.