The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan was offended by the statement which the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs issued on Thursday, in connection with this country’s firing shots toward Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

The respective comment by Hikmet Haciyev, head of the press service of Azerbaijan MFA, noted that the “Azerbaijani Armed Forces are located on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan,” and that they can do whatever they want.

Haciyev, however, did not deny the firing of shots.