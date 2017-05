The Moscow police are looking for a man, who cried out “Allahu Akbar” in the street.

The man shouted out “Allahu Akbrar” before getting into a taxi, TASS reports. The taxi driver has been detained.

Earlier, a man of seemingly Caucasian descent and strong constitution sat into a taxi, crying out “Allahu Akbar” in Moscow's Novoslobodski street. The police are looking for the native resident of Sverdlovski oblast (province). The operational search measures are underway.