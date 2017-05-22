News
Monday
May 22
News
Monday
May 22
Armenia soldier in satisfactory condition after landmine explosion
12:08, 22.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Serviceman Shiraz Sahakyan, 48, who was injured in a landmine explosion, is in satisfactory condition, but he is still at the Ministry of Defense (MOD) Central Clinical Military Hospital in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan. 

Armenian News-NEWS.am on Monday learned the abovementioned from the military hospital. 

And Varuzhan Baghmanyan, the mayor of Choratan village in Tavush Province, told us that even though Sahakyan was recovering, it is yet unclear when he will be checked out of the military hospital.

On May 4, Captain Sahakyan of an MOD military unit in Tavush Province sustained foot and hand injuries in a landmine explosion at the outpost of this unit.

First, he was taken to Berd town hospital, where he underwent surgery and his leg was amputated. Subsequently, the officer was transferred to the MOD Central Clinical Military Hospital.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
