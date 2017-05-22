News
Armenian choir to perform during Trump visit to Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
15:21, 22.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

JERUSALEM. – An Armenian choir will perform at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, for US President Donald Trump, who is in Israel on an official visit for the first time. 

Fr. Koryun Baghdasarian, Head of the Office of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, on Monday told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The [Armenian] Holy Patriarch [of Jerusalem] is currently attending Donald Trump’s welcoming ceremony at the airport,” he said. “Subsequently, the Greek and Armenian patriarchs [of Jerusalem] will meet him [Trump] at the Church of the Holy Resurrection [Holy Sepulchre], and the Armenian choir will sing at the church. Subsequently, he will go to the Holy Sepulchre; the Armenian choir will perform there, too. However, a separate talk of the Armenians with the [US] president is not planned.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
